Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post $440,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $530,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.79 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%.

INFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,333,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 838,751 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 769,207 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

