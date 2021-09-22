Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 757,621 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 468,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

