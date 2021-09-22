Analysts Expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.46). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMGA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,611. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

