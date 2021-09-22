Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Announce $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.16. Polaris reported earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

NYSE:PII opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $87.39 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 13,165.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Polaris by 311.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after buying an additional 404,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 816.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

