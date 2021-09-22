Wall Street analysts expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 39.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 67.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 27.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 168,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 84,980.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

