Analysts Offer Predictions for Repligen Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGEN. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

RGEN opened at $314.18 on Monday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $316.47. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.39.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

