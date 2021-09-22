Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Price Target at $7.65

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 173,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,345,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.