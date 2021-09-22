Analyzing Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boston Scientific and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 2 10 1 2.92 LeMaitre Vascular 0 2 3 0 2.60

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $49.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.32%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus price target of $64.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.87%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and LeMaitre Vascular’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.23 -$82.00 million $0.96 45.17 LeMaitre Vascular $129.37 million 9.05 $21.22 million $1.04 51.97

LeMaitre Vascular has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Scientific. Boston Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 4.56% 12.67% 6.41% LeMaitre Vascular 19.12% 16.51% 11.41%

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Boston Scientific on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

