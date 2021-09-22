Analyzing Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Janux Therapeutics and Omeros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janux Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Omeros 0 0 4 1 3.20

Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.98%. Omeros has a consensus target price of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 156.64%. Given Omeros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omeros is more favorable than Janux Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janux Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Omeros -160.94% N/A -62.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Omeros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janux Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.78 million N/A N/A Omeros $73.81 million 13.40 -$138.06 million ($1.84) -8.60

Janux Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omeros.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Janux Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omeros beats Janux Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. It is also developing a Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and CD28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

