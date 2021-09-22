Analyzing Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mogo and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mogo currently has a consensus price target of $11.90, indicating a potential upside of 169.23%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 31.34%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo 10.57% -23.47% -11.85% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mogo and Perella Weinberg Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $33.03 million 9.41 -$10.04 million ($0.30) -14.73 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mogo.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Mogo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

