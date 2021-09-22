Andrew Shimek Sells 40,974 Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CRO Andrew Shimek sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. CS Disco Inc has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

