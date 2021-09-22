Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded Anglo American from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

