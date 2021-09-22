Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Up 3.5%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $57.16. 2,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 150,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $647,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

