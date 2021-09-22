Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $895.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 267,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,562. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 700,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 288,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.