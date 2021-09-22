APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

APA has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect APA to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in APA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.99% of APA worth $80,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.