API3 (API3) Reaches Market Cap of $129.62 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $3.60 or 0.00008502 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $129.62 million and $7.03 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00126870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044342 BTC.

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

