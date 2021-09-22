Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.0% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,375,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

