Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

AIT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. 130,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,189. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 107,290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

