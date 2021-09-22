Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $17.05 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

