Aragon Court (ANJ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $110,589.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Aragon Court has a market cap of $36.58 million and approximately $110,589.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00129801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

