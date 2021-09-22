ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $31.88

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $29.30. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 49,284 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 632,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

