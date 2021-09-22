Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $5.19 on Monday. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $591.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.22 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

