Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

NYSE ARCO opened at $5.19 on Monday. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

