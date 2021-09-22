Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,746 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,455 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 510,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $1,886,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 286,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

ASC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 4,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $117.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

