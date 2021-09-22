Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 797,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 188,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,399. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

