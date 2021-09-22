Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Cuts Stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,931 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 1.22% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWAA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $100,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $100,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWAA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,485. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Strohm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

