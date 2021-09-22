Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Grows Position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,219 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,092. Marlin Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

