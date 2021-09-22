Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $15.10 Million Stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) by 357.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,588 shares during the period. FS Development Corp. II accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 7.30% of FS Development Corp. II worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSII. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,984,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,402. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. FS Development Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

