Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Increases Stock Position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752,598 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 3.49% of Natural Order Acquisition worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOAC. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $14,670,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,810,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,997,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,351,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,335,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NOAC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,806. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.