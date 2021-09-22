Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Purchases New Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 1.42% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,066,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,099. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

