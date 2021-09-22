Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $92.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARNA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. 681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,585. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

