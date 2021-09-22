Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $92.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.85.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ARNA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. 681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,585. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
