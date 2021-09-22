Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,585. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 83,490 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,709,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

