Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Argan worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Argan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Argan by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 37,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGX opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

