Arjuna Capital Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $66,587,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Waters by 590.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 98.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $28,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,935. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.61.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

