Arjuna Capital Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,572,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 64,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.78.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

