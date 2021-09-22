Arjuna Capital Has $4.40 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.9% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,865,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $104,705,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,282,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $128,126,000 after buying an additional 65,914 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 52,036 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

INTC traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 540,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,246,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

