Arjuna Capital Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $319.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,073. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.38 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.17 and a 200-day moving average of $311.59. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

