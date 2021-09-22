Arjuna Capital Purchases 208 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,705. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

