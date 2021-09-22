Ark (ARK) Price Hits $1.70 on Major Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00003940 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $224.86 million and approximately $66.98 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,093,226 coins and its circulating supply is 131,972,329 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

