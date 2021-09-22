Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,800 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 396,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

