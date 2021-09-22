Arqma (ARQ) Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $385,770.00 and $2,481.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,970.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.02 or 0.06900089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00367822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.75 or 0.01240749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00113589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.80 or 0.00518945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.75 or 0.00535501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00349399 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,780,034 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,491 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

