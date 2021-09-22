Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Arvinas worth $27,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,355 shares of company stock worth $12,294,800 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arvinas stock opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

