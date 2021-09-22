Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.72 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $122.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.21.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $10,025,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,183,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,502,234.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 993,915 shares of company stock valued at $79,914,800 and have sold 101,032 shares valued at $7,236,018. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

