Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.04

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 158.04 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.52). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 192 ($2.51), with a volume of 188,839 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £165.04 million and a PE ratio of 7.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.04.

In other news, insider Rita Dhut bought 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

