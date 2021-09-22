Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Raised to GBX 5,700 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AHT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 5,816 ($75.99) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,636.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,122.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. The company has a market capitalization of £26.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,284 ($82.10).

In other news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

