Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce $119.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.37 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $718.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $719.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $737.19 million, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $755.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million.

Several research firms have commented on AZPN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the period.

AZPN traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $124.72. 6,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

