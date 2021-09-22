Assemble Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.08 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.11 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00052960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00127847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00043881 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

ASM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.