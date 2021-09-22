Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to post sales of $17.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $17.35 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 million to $72.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.26 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $78.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

ASUR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.37. 14,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.16. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Asure Software by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Asure Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

