Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ATLC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.07. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $65.61.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $159,415.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $77,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,357 shares of company stock worth $2,172,994 over the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3,796.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $230,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

