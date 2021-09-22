Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.67

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 1653630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Crest Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Crest Investment by 8.0% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,157,000 after acquiring an additional 254,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Atlas Crest Investment by 215.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

