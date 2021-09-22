Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.67

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 1653630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Crest Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.
About Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC)
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.
